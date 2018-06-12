On Scandalous Imran Khan Details In Book, Ex-Wife Reham Khan Explains Reham Khan, 45, claims that alleged excerpts of the book have been released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party headed by her ex-husband.

Reham Khan said she has written the book in a very cool-headed frame of mind. New Delhi: As Pakistan heads to elections, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is confronting daily reports about an explosive tell-all autobiography by his ex-wife Reham Khan.



Reham Khan, 45, claims that alleged excerpts of the book have been released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party headed by her ex-husband.



There "is no book yet", she says, so those who claimed to have extracts of the manuscript would be guilty of "theft".



Multiple media reports suggest that the book talks about Imran Khan's affairs, including alleged homosexual flings.



Reham Khan, who was married to Imran Khan

Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan for 10 months in 2015. (File)



The book, insisted Reham Khan, is not about Imran Khan. "It's an expose of me as a daughter, as a wife, as a parent. My experiences may help someone. I have shared my mistakes. Why did I marry the man I married? That's something girls should be made aware of. My motivation to improve awareness and suggest where we go wrong as human beings. When they go to vote, it will be helpful."



On whether the memoirs were timed to coincide with the elections



So what went wrong with her marriage to Imran Khan? "What went wrong was nothing on a personal level. I wanted to write something myself and tell you in details what was happening. It wasn't a personal rift. I was very devoted to my husband, I loved him dearly. But I feel you go through a process in life. And I have a certain ideology."



