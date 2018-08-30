Pak PM Imran Khan Visits Army Headquarters For His 1st Security Briefing

Pak PM Imran Khan paid his first visit to the country's army headquarters in Rawalpindi (File)

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan today paid his first visit to the country's army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where he was briefed on security issues.

Mr Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, won the July 25 general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in the country's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party.

Imran Khan was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Finance Minister Asad Umar among others.

Mr Khan was received by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Pak Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said. "Prime Minister Imran Khan (is) being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters," he said.

On Monday, Pak army chief General Bajwa had the first formal meeting with the country's prime minister, Imran Khan, who was sworn-in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on August 18. They discussed the security situation in the country, as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

General Bajwa had congratulated Imran Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting.

Pakistan's military has ruled the coup-prone country for nearly half of it's history since its formation in 1947.

Mr Khan and General Bajwa had held their first meeting in 2017 when the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment as Pak army chief.

