Imran Khan Says Won't Resign Ahead Of No-Trust Vote: Report

Pakistan: Imran Khan said his party's popularity has seen an increase. (File)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not "resign under any circumstances" ahead of a no-confidence motion to be held on Friday.

While conversing with journalists, the prime minister said that despite the Opposition laying out all of their cards, the no-confidence motion against him would not be successful, reported Geo News.

"I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure," said Khan, without revealing further details.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session for the no-confidence motion on March 25 -- and in line with the NA rules, the voting has to take place after three and within seven days, reported Geo News.

"My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," said Imran Khan confidently, as he vowed to foil the no-trust motion.

"No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he stressed.

He also reiterated that he had good relations with the military to date, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan said that it was wrong to consistently attack and criticise the army as a powerful military was crucial for Pakistan. "Had the army not been here, the country would have split into three parts."

"The army should not be criticised for politicking," he said.

Imran Khan also warned the Opposition that he would not silent if he steps down from office -- a threat he has repeated time and again.

"I will not compromise on my principles even if my government is ousted. I cannot betray the people and God."

He also claimed that his party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s popularity has witnessed an increase.

"People are with me, as many as 60-65 per cent respectable people are standing by my side."

