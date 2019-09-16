Police Case Against Students For Protest At Imran Khan Rally: Report

The complaint -- which was registered on September 13-- names 11 university students (file)

A police complaint has been filed against 11 university students for raising slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad.

Several people participated in the protest that coincided with the rally. According to reports, Mr Khan, in his speech at the rally, targeted India over the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Pakistan police official, many people were present at the protest. One person was arrested, while others managed to escape, he said.

The complaint -- which was registered on September 13-- names 11 university students.

Pakistan had approached the United Nations Security Council last month, seeking its intervention after India's Kashmir move. After a closed-door meeting, most members of the body had backed India's position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

Pakistan was also snubbed by countries like the United States, France and Russia.

