Imran Khan Oath Ceremony Live Updates: New Pak PM To Walk Out To Bat

Imran Khan Oath-Taking Ceremony: The former World Cup-winner will swear in today

Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricket star, will take oath as Prime Minister today, having won the general elections last month. After his party fell short of outright majority, it scraped through a simple majority in the Pakistan parliament's confidence vote yesterday, securing four votes more than the 172 needed for a majority. Navjot Singh Sidhu, one of the three Indian cricketers invited by Mr Khan to his swearing-in ceremony, reached Lahore yesterday. A minister in Congress' Punjab government, Mr Sidhu said that he had gone to Lahore "not as a politician but as a friend."

Here are the live updates from Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony:

Advertisement