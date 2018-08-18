Imran Khan Oath Ceremony Live Updates: New Pak PM To Walk Out To Bat

New Delhi:
Imran Khan Oath-Taking Ceremony: The former World Cup-winner will swear in today
Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricket star, will take oath as Prime Minister today, having won the general elections last month. After his party fell short of outright majority, it scraped through a simple majority in the Pakistan parliament's confidence vote yesterday, securing four votes more than the 172 needed for a majority. Navjot Singh Sidhu, one of the three Indian cricketers invited by Mr Khan to his swearing-in ceremony, reached Lahore yesterday. A minister in Congress' Punjab government, Mr Sidhu said that he had gone to Lahore "not as a politician but as a friend."
Here are the live updates from Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony:
Imran Khan's wafer-thin majority could make it difficult to push through his reforms agenda, particularly given how the opposition, which controls Pakistan's upper house, accuses him of leaning on the powerful military to rig elections
Speaking after the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Imran Khan had said that best way to honour the "towering leader" is by establishing peace
between India and Pakistan.
Imran Khan was seen in tears after he won the confidence vote in parliament. Read here
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the President House in Islamabad
Imran Khan will become the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
The former cricket legend has struggled for 22 years to turn popular support into electoral gains for the party he launched after retiring from cricket in 1996. Just four years earlier, he had led the Pakistan cricket team to win the 1992 World Cup that turned him into an international celebrity.
Imran Khan has run a populist campaign promising to change the lives of Pakistanis and come down hard on corruption. "Those people who have looted the country, I promise that they will be brought to justice," Mr Khan had said after winning the majority vote in parliament.