Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Pak PM's Future In Doubt As Ally Switches Sides

New Delhi:
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's future looked increasingly in doubt today after a key coalition partner switched allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could be held as early as this weekend. No Prime Minister in Pakistan's history has seen out a full term, and Mr Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling. Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start on Thursday, leaving Mr Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.
Here are the live updates on Imran Khan:
"Fights till last ball," says Imran Khan's colleague
"Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. There will not be a resignation. There will be a match, both friends and foes will watch it," tweets Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Losing military's support
Some analysts say Imran Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military -- claims both sides deny -- and Pakistan's army is key to political power. There have been four military coups -- and at least as many unsuccessful ones -- since Pakistan's independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
Feuding dynasties
The PML-N and PPP dominated national politics for decades until Imran Khan forged a coalition against the usually feuding dynastic groups. He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
"Details will be announced"
Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted Wednesday that his party had finalised an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). "Details will be formally announced today," he said.
In the past
In the past, Pakistan parties have also resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting against key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.
What could happen
More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting.
