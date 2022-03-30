Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Pak PM's Future In Doubt As Ally Switches Sides

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-trust vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's future looked increasingly in doubt today after a key coalition partner switched allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could be held as early as this weekend. No Prime Minister in Pakistan's history has seen out a full term, and Mr Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling. Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start on Thursday, leaving Mr Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

Mar 30, 2022 16:40 (IST) "Fights till last ball," says Imran Khan's colleague

"Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. There will not be a resignation. There will be a match, both friends and foes will watch it," tweets Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Mar 30, 2022 16:35 (IST) Losing military's support

Some analysts say Imran Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military -- claims both sides deny -- and Pakistan's army is key to political power. There have been four military coups -- and at least as many unsuccessful ones -- since Pakistan's independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Mar 30, 2022 16:27 (IST) Feuding dynasties

The PML-N and PPP dominated national politics for decades until Imran Khan forged a coalition against the usually feuding dynastic groups. He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

Mar 30, 2022 16:12 (IST) "Details will be announced"

Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted Wednesday that his party had finalised an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). "Details will be formally announced today," he said.

Mar 30, 2022 16:12 (IST) In the past

In the past, Pakistan parties have also resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting against key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.

Mar 30, 2022 16:12 (IST) What could happen

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting.