Live Updates: Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Rumoured To Quit, Addresses Rally In Islamabad

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public rally in the capital Islamabad Sunday evening, as rumours fly that the PM -- under fire for the country's political crisis and up against a no-confidence vote in parliament -- plans to quit at the historic gathering.

The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government was submitted by the Opposition on March 8 after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s long march in Islamabad. The Opposition,which has banded together in order to oust the Pakistan PM, is confident that its motion would be carried as many lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- the Prime Minister's own party -- have come out in the open against PM Khan.

Here are the LIVE updates on the No-Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan:

Mar 27, 2022 18:53 (IST) Topple Imran Khan's 'corrupt government' to save Pakistan, Opposition urges public

Pakistani opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif today urged people to "topple down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation," Geo News reported.



Addressing the public through a video message, Sharif urged the people to join the joint opposition-led protest "Mehngai Mukao March" against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Mar 27, 2022 18:22 (IST) At Islamabad rally, Pak minister says entire nation stands with Imran Khan

The "entire nation is standing with Imran Khan," said Pakistan Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday at a massive rally in Islamabad.



Speaking at the power show in the national capital, Mehmood spoke about the corruption cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that the buying and selling of people's conscience is not democracy.



"The entire nation is standing with Imran Khan," said the minister.



"The people attending this rally today must support the truth and stand with Imran Khan," he added.



The show of strength by Imran Khan comes as the opposition geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly to oust his government.



Mar 27, 2022 18:21 (IST) Watch: Massive crowd greets PM Imran Khan at Islamabad rally

