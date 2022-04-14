'Kapil Sharma, I'm Sure You're Listening': For Imran Khan, Ex Wife's Jibe

Reham Khan has used terms like "delusional" and "mini-Trump" for Imran Khan. (File photo)

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan, firing her latest shot at the former Pakistan Prime Minister, says he has "comedic talent" and suggests that he could be a good replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu's spot in The Kapil Sharma show.

Reham Khan has been unsparingly sarcastic about Imran Khan throughout the political crisis that saw him losing a dramatic no trust vote at midnight and losing power. She has used terms like "delusional" and "mini-Trump" for him.

Speaking to a Pakistani reporter, she mocked Imran Khan saying he should try his hand at Bollywood. She also appeared to refer to his statement that "no superpower can dictate terms to India", suggesting that US pressure was behind his sacking.

Reham Khan (Imran Khan's Ex wife) said, he should be given chance in Bollywood. He have good comedian tallent. As Paji (Navjot Singh Sidhu) place is vacant in Kapil Sharma Show, he can be place there. He have good friendship with Paji and he also started Poetry, she said.



pic.twitter.com/B8GBl93DfT - Koustuv ???????? (@srdmk01) April 13, 2022

"He has become emotional. I feel India should make space for him, maybe Bollywood. I believe he can give an Oscar-winning performance," Reham Khan told the reporter, smiling.

As a hero or villain, she was asked. "That is up to him. In Bollywood, heroes become villains and villains become more popular. But I feel he also has comedic talent... If nothing else he can go for the vacancy on Kapil Sharma show. He can take Paaji's (Navjot Sidhu's) place. As we can see he is also into shero-shairi (Urdu couplets) now," said the journalist-filmmaker.

"Also, he has a good rapport with Paaji so there can be some sharing with Paaji," she jibed.

The Pakistani reporter, playing along, turned to the camera and said: "Kapil Sharma, I am sure you are listening to Reham."

The biting comments emerged on a day Imran Khan addressed a rally in Peshawar and hit out at the opposition as well as the judiciary, questioning the midnight no-trust vote.

"I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night ... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing," Imran Khan questioned.

He added: "I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now."