Pak Protesters Clash With Cops, Against Imran Khan Assassination Bid

A day after an attempted assassination on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, protesters took to the streets and "held traffic hostage" while Islamabad Police requested them to not set fire to vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said, "The protesters have taken the traffic hostage. Protesters are requested not to set fire to vehicles. The Rawalpindi administration has been repeatedly requested to stop the stone pelting on behalf of Rawalpindi. Stone throwing in the presence of public representatives is a sad thing."

Imran was shot on Thursday evening when he was at his container when his party's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march reached Wazirabad's Allahwala Chowk.

Soon after the previous post, Islamabad police informed that Faizabad traffic routes have been opened.

In the latest development, the Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. Per the police, the deed has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz. The suspected shooter who opened fire during the rally was caught by Punjab police where he admitted that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public."

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

Responding to whether someone else is also involved in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."

Hours after the assassination attempt against Imran Khan, people held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an inflammatory address on Friday shifted the blame of the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan onto the former prime minister for what he described as "crossing the red lines of religion", the Dawn reported.

He expressed these views during the National Assembly (NA) centring on yesterday's assassination attempt on the former prime minister, which he alleged was being used to further "political objectives".

Imran has been leading an anti-government protest march to the capital for almost a week and survived a gun attack on Thursday in Punjab's Wazirabad. He sustained a wound in his shin when the container was hit by a volley of bullets.