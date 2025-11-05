Imran Khan Accuses Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Of "Tyranny", Calls Him "Mentally Unstable"

From behind bars, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has renewed his fierce criticism of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, branding him the "most oppressive dictator in Pakistan's history" and "a mentally unstable man."

The 73-year-old former cricketer, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 in multiple cases, accused Munir of ruling through sheer tyranny. "The extent of tyranny under his rule is unprecedented. Munir, in his lust for power, is capable of doing anything," read a statement posted from Khan's official X account on Tuesday.

Khan denounced incidents on May 9, November 26, and in Muridke as stark examples of "the blind use of power," citing the deaths of party workers in alleged firing by police and security personnel. "The indiscriminate firing on unarmed civilians is something no civilised society could ever even contemplate. No other era has witnessed such brutalities against women as this one," he said.

The PTI founder also accused the authorities of tormenting his wife, Bushra Bibi, by keeping her in isolation to exert psychological pressure. "We prefer death over slavery. Asim Munir is inflicting every possible form of injustice upon me and my wife. No political leader's family has ever faced such cruelty. I want to make it absolutely clear once again – no matter what he (Munir) does, I will neither bow down nor submit to him," Khan asserted.

Rejecting the idea of reconciliation, Khan reiterated that his party would not engage in dialogue with either the "Form-47 government" led by Shehbaz Sharif or the powerful military establishment. "Negotiating with a puppet government is meaningless when its Prime Minister operates under a policy of 'I will ask before I answer.' Talks are futile also because every time we attempted dialogue, repression only intensified. All power currently lies with one individual - Asim Munir - who will go to any extent to secure his seat," he said.

Khan said that any decision on talks would ultimately rest with his Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution) partners, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. He further alleged that the legal proceedings against him were intentionally being dragged out. "Everyone knows these cases are baseless and will eventually collapse, which is why they are being withheld from hearing," he maintained.

