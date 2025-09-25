Important To Defend Its Authority: China Defends UN Against Trump's Criticism

China has thrown its weight behind the United Nations, stressing that the world body remains essential to global stability, in sharp contrast to US President Donald Trump's attack on the institution on Tuesday, during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun praised the UN's track record since its founding eight decades ago. Over the past 80 years, the UN has played an irreplaceable role in safeguarding international peace and security and promoting global development, he said.

"China always believes that in a world as turbulent as ours, it is all the more important to uphold and defend the authority of the UN", he told a media briefing.

His comments came directly in response to Trump's sharp rebuke of the UN during his address to the General Assembly in New York.

Trump, while later voicing "100 per cent support" for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, did not hold back in his criticism of the organisation. "It is not even coming close to living up to that potential," he said, accusing the UN of failing to deliver concrete results. "For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter. It's empty words and empty words don't solve wars."

China, which is both a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, emphasised its continued support for the institution's central role in global governance. "China stands ready to work with other member states to renew the founding mission of the UN, reaffirm the commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and revitalise the UN's authority and vigour in the new era, so as to play a bigger role for safeguarding world peace, promoting common development and building a community with a shared future for humanity," Guo said.

He also highlighted China's own contributions to UN-led initiatives. Premier Li Qiang, currently attending the UNGA in New York, addressed a high-level session on the Global Development Initiative (GDI). First introduced by President Xi Jinping in 2021, the initiative aims to promote shared prosperity and has drawn broad international support.

According to Guo the initiative has attracted the participation of over 130 countries and international organisations and has become a widely welcomed international public good.