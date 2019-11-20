'Don't Know Him Well': Trump On Explosive Testimony By Envoy He Once Praised

Donald Trump earlier described his ambassador to the European Union as "a really good man".

Donald Trump sought to distance himself from US envoy Gordon Sondland, after he told an impeachment hearing he had followed the president's orders in seeking a "quid pro quo" deal with Ukraine.

"I don't know him very well. I have not spoken to him much," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House, before reading from notes which he said showed that he wanted "nothing" from Kiev.

In an October 8 tweet, Donald Trump had described his ambassador to the European Union as "a really good man and great American."



