Immigration Curbs, Donald Trump: What's Dominating Canada Polls Debate

Canada's federal election is heating up, with immigration curbs and US President Donald Trump's policies taking center stage. During a crucial French-language debate in Montreal, Liberal Party leader Mark Carney and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre emphasised the need for continued immigration restrictions. Carney stated, "The system isn't working, especially after the pandemic. Our population has gone up at about three per cent because of immigration and that's why we need to have a cap for a certain period of time." This cap, according to Carney, would remain in place for "a couple of years".

Poilievre echoed similar sentiments, advocating for reduced immigration levels to ensure the population doesn't grow faster than available housing, jobs, or healthcare. "I think we should go back to immigration levels so that the population never grows faster than the number of houses, jobs or healthcare available," he said.

The debate was also significantly influenced by US President Donald Trump's presence, particularly his trade policies and threats against Canada. Carney highlighted the importance of strength in dealing with Trump, saying, "He respects force. He respects people who know how the world works and how the private sector works." Carney emphasised Canada's need for "new reliable partnerships around the world".

In contrast, Poilievre focused on expanding Canada's natural resource exports, including energy, to countries beyond the US. He noted that exporting liquefied natural gas to India could reduce emissions there by 2.5 billion tonnes, equivalent to three times Canada's total emissions.

He said, “If we export our liquefied natural gas to India, to replace coal, that could reduce emissions in India by 2.5 billion tonnes. That's three times the emissions of all of Canada.”

The leaders also exchanged blows over their economic policies, with Poilievre criticising Carney for being "just like Justin Trudeau". Carney responded by emphasising his ability to manage crises and deal with Trump effectively. "We are in a crisis. The most serious crisis of our lives," Carney said. "We have to react with strength, which will allow us to succeed with Trump."

Other key players in the debate included Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. The discussion touched on international affairs, particularly the situation in Gaza and Ukraine, with Singh pressing Carney to acknowledge the Gaza situation as a "genocide". Carney described it as "horrific" but chose not to politicise the issue.

The final debate in English will take place on Thursday evening in Montreal, ahead of the Canadian elections on April 28.

