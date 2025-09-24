Immigration Crackdown To Tariffs: How Americans Rated Trump Policies

As US President Donald Trump completed eight months in the White House, Americans graded his second presidency based on his top policies, including his crackdown on immigration, crime, and imposition of tariffs. A survey by The Washington Post and Ipsos found that more than half of Americans - 53 per cent - are not happy with Trump's actions, while 41 per cent of them support him.

The survey also asked his critics and supporters to rate the Trump administration's handling of critical issues, including crime, tariffs, and immigration, among others.

Among his supporters, Trump's crackdown on immigration emerged as his most successful pursuit, with 55 per cent of Americans saying it was what they liked the most about his presidency. No other issue came close to receiving a favourable opinion from his supporters, with just seven per cent of Americans holding a favourable opinion about the fund and job cuts to federal agencies, just five per cent liking his foreign policy, five per cent liking his presidential style and a mere four per cent in favour of the hefty tariffs he imposed on America's trading partners.

About twenty-five per cent of respondents mentioned other issues with even lower support.

Trump's immigration policy was also the biggest topic among critics, but the share of disapprovers was far smaller - 20 per cent. According to a report by The Washington Post, compounded results show that favorability for Trump's handling of deportations and visa policy has increased up to 55 per cent from a February poll in which 39 per cent liked the same.

By contrast, the people favouring cuts to the government are down significantly - from 30 per cent in February to 7 per cent now - months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk left his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Critics were also split on their least favourite actions of Trump, with 13 per cent going with his handling of the tariff issue, nine per cent blaming him for destroying democracy and the Constitution, and nine per cent being unable to find any merit in his actions so far.

The Republican President's personal conduct and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein saga left 7 per cent of people disappointed.

The poll was conducted from September 11-15, in which 2,513 US adults participated. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.