IMF Says Still No Decision On Whether Its Managing Director Keeps Her Job

An investigation by a law firm has concluded that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank.

Kristalina Georgieva said earlier she hoped for an "expeditious resolution" of the case. (File)

The International Monetary Fund said Sunday it still hasn't reached a decision on whether its embattled chief Kristalina Georgieva will keep her job.

The IMF board met again with representatives of the firm, WilmerHale, and with Georgieva over the weekend "with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter," the IMF said in a statement late Sunday.

