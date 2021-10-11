IMF Says Still No Decision On Whether Its Managing Director Keeps Her Job

Kristalina Georgieva said earlier she hoped for an "expeditious resolution" of the case. (File)

The International Monetary Fund said Sunday it still hasn't reached a decision on whether its embattled chief Kristalina Georgieva will keep her job.

An investigation by a law firm has concluded that Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank.

The IMF board met again with representatives of the firm, WilmerHale, and with Georgieva over the weekend "with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter," the IMF said in a statement late Sunday.

