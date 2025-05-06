How A Defiant Harvard Reacted To Trump Ban On Federal Grants

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Harvard University opposes the US administration's illegal overreach that threatens funding for research, after federal grants were halted amid tensions over campus protests. The university continues to advocate for viewpoint diversity and comply with the law.

In an intensifying battle with the US administration, Harvard University said it will continue to oppose "illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research" as federal grants to the varsity were halted.

US President Donald Trump-led administration's latest action is among a string of measures taken against Harvard university since pro-Palestine protests began across some of the country's most prominent campuses in April last year.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, in a letter sent to Harvard's president and posted online, said that the university "should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided." She alleged that Harvard has "failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor."

In a statement, the US's wealthiest university slammed the administration's threat to withhold funding for "life-saving research and innovation", adding that stopping federal grants would impose "unprecedented and improper control".

"Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat anti-semitism in our community," the statement read.

One of the routinely high-ranked universities in the world, Harvard said the move was a retaliation for its April 21 lawsuit against the federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants, with a total of $9 billion under review. This came after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus, apart from governmental oversight of admissions, hiring and political slant.

For months, the Trump administration has locked horns with Harvard and other top universities in the US claiming tolerance for anti-semitism, with government actions casting a shadow on their budget, tax-exempt status and enrolment of foreign students.

The White House crack down also aims to put out of order diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities. Further, many students involved in campus protests after the