IBM CEO said that More than 7,000 jobs will be replaced with AI in coming years.

International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said in an interview the company expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by Artificial Intelligence in the coming years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)