IBM CEO Announces $20 Billion Investment In New York State

IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna announced Thursday a $20-billion investment in quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing and other high-tech areas in its New York state facilities.

"We are proud to announce that IBM is pledging to invest $20 billion across the region," he told workers at the Poughkeepsie, New York plant, where he was joined by President Joe Biden.

"This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Mr Krishna said.

