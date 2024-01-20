'I Prevented Nuclear Holocaust As President', Claims Donald Trump

Donald Trump claimed that he saved millions of lives as president.

During a fraud lawsuit deposition, former US President Donald Trump claimed he averted a "nuclear holocaust" and saved millions of lives. He repeated this on the stand, while also lashing out at the judge and AG. Months earlier, during questioning about his business practices, Trump stated he was "too busy... saving millions of lives" to focus on his businesses, entrusted to his children. This released deposition footage adds a dramatic layer to the ongoing legal battle against the former president.

"I was very busy. I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives. I think you would've had a nuclear holocaust if I didn't deal with North Korea. I think you would've had a nuclear war if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth," he said.

According to CBS News, Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization were found liable for fraud before the case went to trial to resolve other allegations, including falsification of business records, conspiracy, and insurance fraud. James' office is seeking $370 million and sanctions, including a lifetime ban, preventing Trump from working in New York real estate. The judge in the case has indicated he will issue his ruling in the coming weeks.

In both the deposition and in courtroom testimony, Trump often focused his ire on New York Attorney General Letitia James and Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for James' office. On the stand in November, he called the case a "shame" and a "disgrace" while implying that he was being punished for his success.