"I Forgive You": Kim Kardashian To Man Accused In Paris Hotel Robbery

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian told a Paris court on Tuesday that she forgave the main defendant accused of holding her at gunpoint to steal $10 million of jewellery in her hotel room during a 2016 robbery.

"I wanted so badly to be a lawyer and fight for people ... I've always believed in the second chance," she told the trial tearfully after hearing the letter of apology from Aomar Ait Khedache.

Turning to him, she added: "I forgive you for what has taken place but it does not change the emotion, the feelings, the trauma and the way my life changed. Thank you for the letter."

