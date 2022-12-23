I Don't Have To Feel Bad: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Jail

"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Charles Sobhraj told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France.

I Don't Have To Feel Bad: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Jail

Charles Sobhraj said the case was built on fake documents. (File)

Nepal:

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj told AFP on Friday that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal that he served almost 20 years for in prison.

"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Sobhraj told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France. "I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Are China's Official COVID Death Numbers Reliable?
.