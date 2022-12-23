I Don't Have To Feel Bad: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Jail

Charles Sobhraj said the case was built on fake documents. (File)

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj told AFP on Friday that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal that he served almost 20 years for in prison.

"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Sobhraj told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France. "I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."

