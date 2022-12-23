I Don't Have To Feel Bad: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Jail

Nepal:
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj told AFP on Friday that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal that he served almost 20 years for in prison.
"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Sobhraj told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France. "I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."
