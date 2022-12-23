'Feel Great': 5 Statements By Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Prison

New Delhi: Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s today said that he felt "great" after being released from a Nepal prison today. The French serial killer was freed on health grounds.
Here is what Charles Sobhraj said after his release:
"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal"
When asked if he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, Charles Sobhraj said "Yes, Yes."
"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything."
"I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."
"I really didn't do it, and I think I will be out," Sobhraj had told AFP in 2007 during an interview at Kathmandu's Central Jail.
Post a comment