'Feel Great': 5 Statements By Charles Sobhraj After Leaving Prison

Charles Sobhraj was released from a Nepal prison today.

New Delhi: Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s today said that he felt "great" after being released from a Nepal prison today. The French serial killer was freed on health grounds.

Here is what Charles Sobhraj said after his release:

  1. "I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal"

  2. When asked if he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, Charles Sobhraj said "Yes, Yes."

  3. "When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything."

  4. "I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."

  5. "I really didn't do it, and I think I will be out," Sobhraj had told AFP in 2007 during an interview at Kathmandu's Central Jail.



