Hurun 2025: Donald Trump Is Richest US President Ever. His Net Worth Is...

Donald Trump is the richest US President in history. The 78-year-old made his debut in the Top 500 of the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, with his 53 per cent stake in Truth Social helping him treble his fortune to $7.2 billion.

Trump's wealth has nearly tripled due to his fan base and platform power. According to the report, Trump and his billionaire partners Elon Musk and Peter Thiel also benefited from his "post-election bonus."

"Close allies Elon Musk and tech investor Peter Thiel saw their wealth surge 82 per cent to US$420bn and 67 per cent to US$14bn. The US President's following has contributed to Trump's wealth almost tripling to US$7.2 bn," the Hurun Report noted. Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person.

Donald Trump's fortune has reached new heights, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $6.7 billion as of January 21, 2025. His wealth stems largely from real estate holdings, including properties under the Trump Organisation, luxury golf resorts, and the iconic Mar-a-Lago estate.

Surprisingly, a major boost to his finances came from the $TRUMP memecoin, which skyrocketed in value after its launch, now accounting for nearly 89 per cent of his wealth. With a second term as the 47th US President, Trump's financial empire continues to grow, blending traditional assets with new-age digital ventures.

The US had the most billionaires in 2024, with 870, including 96 newcomers. Only France's Bernard Arnault stopped it from sweeping the top ten. Arnault, 75, the man behind the luxury conglomerate LVMH, lost $18 billion, dropping to seventh place with $157 billion.

The Hurun Top 100 includes 45 American billionaires, who account for 42 per cent of the list's total wealth. The top three industries in the US are software and services (106 billionaires), media and entertainment (111 billionaires), and financial services (170 billionaires).

The United States also has 130 female billionaires, second only to China (823 total, including nine recent additions), primarily due to inheritance. With 129 billionaires, New York became the city with the most billionaires in the world for the second consecutive year.

Third place went to India, which has 284 billionaires.