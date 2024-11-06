Hurricane Rafael Barrels Through Cayman Islands

Hurricane Rafael is passing through the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean and is forecast to rapidly intensify before making landfall in western Cuba, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Rafael was blowing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) after skirting past western Jamaica around mid-day. The hurricane was located about 60 miles (95 km) east north-east of Grand Cayman, according to the NHC's latest advisory.

Residents in Jamaica hunkered down, with four emergency shelters activated, according to authorities. No deaths or injuries were reported as bursts of heavy rain dumped on the island.

As Rafael chugged toward the Cayman Islands, the British territory was setting up its own preparations and bracing for damages to infrastructure, power lines and water systems, the government said in a statement.

Premier Juliana O'Connor-Connolly told Radio Cayman that schools would remain closed on Wednesday.

Rafael could briefly weaken over Cuba but is then expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf Of Mexico as a hurricane, the NHC said.

In Cuba, officials quickly worked to collect garbage and clear drains, particularly in the capital Havana on the western end of the island, according to state media outlet Granma.

Cuba's energy grid collapsed last month, with recovery complicated by the passage of Hurricane Oscar. Another storm would further batter efforts to bring the lights back on.

After passing Cuba, tropical storm conditions could come to the Florida Keys, the NHC's forecast showed.

Oil and gas producers began shutting in U.S. Gulf of Mexico output and pulling workers off platforms ahead of hurricane Rafael's approach. Production may be reduced by between 3.1 million and 4.9 million barrels of oil and 4.56 billion to 6.39 billion cubic feet of natural gas, researchers predicted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)