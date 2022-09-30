Hurricane Ian: Man's Brand New $1 Million McLaren Washed Away In Florida

This comes as Hurricane Ian continues to lash the Florida coast

A man from Florida took to his Instagram page to reveal that his brand new $1 million McLaren P1 supercar washed away due to Hurricane Ian. The luxury car owner named Ernie shared a series of pictures on his social media showing his new yellow car drifting away with string stormwater in the Naples neighbourhood.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Car went thru the garage." In another post, he shared a picture of his McLaren with its winged doors open. Ernie wrote, "My hurricane supply car." He posted another picture of his bright yellow McLaren parked next to Rolls-Royce inside a garage.

Check out the post here:

So far, the post has 58,342 likes and many social media users commented on the submerged car. "I'm so sorry, that's heart breaking," another user wrote, "I'm so sorry to see that man." "Oh my goodness," the third commented.

This comes as Hurricane Ian continues to lash the Florida coast. Dramatic television footage from the coastal city of Naples showed floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

The US Border Patrol said 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank, with four Cubans swimming to shore in the Florida Keys islands and three rescued at sea by the coast guard.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.

Ian is set to affect several million people across Florida and in the southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina.