Where Is Hurricane Erin Now? Category 2 Storm Threatens Flooding From Florida To New England

Hurricane Erin strengthened on Wednesday and tracked northward, remaining a Category 2 storm while running nearly parallel to the US East Coast. Forecasters warned the sprawling system, extensive in size, may intensify into a major hurricane by Thursday.

Although Erin is expected to stay well offshore, its outer bands brushed North Carolina's Outer Banks, where officials ordered evacuations and declared a state of emergency, CNN reported. Waves as high as 20 feet battered coastal areas, while storm surge pushed water onto Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, forcing its closure by Wednesday evening. Ocracoke Island's ferry connection was also cut off.

"Dangerous conditions can be felt far from the eye, especially with a system as large as Erin," Will Ray, North Carolina's emergency management director, told AP.

Where Is Hurricane Erin Now?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Erin was located about 346 km southeast of Cape Hatteras late Wednesday with maximum sustained winds near 178 kmph. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for parts of North Carolina and Virginia. The storm's tropical-force winds stretched over 800 km.

Authorities reported dozens of rip current rescues this week along North Carolina's coast.

On Tuesday, more than 80 people were pulled from the surf at Wrightsville Beach alone. Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, warned swimmers not to underestimate the risks. "You can be aware all you want," he said. "It can still be dangerous."

Beaches from Florida to New England faced closures or restrictions. New York City banned swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, while beaches in New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware also announced temporary shutdowns.

Forecasters warned of moderate flooding in low-lying areas of Long Island and parts of New York City, with Nantucket Island expected to see waves above 10 feet later this week.

What Locals Said

Despite evacuation orders on the Outer Banks, many residents chose to remain. "I remember taking canoes out of my front yard to get to school, so I don't think it's gonna be that bad," said Jacob Throne of Hatteras Island.

Some even welcomed Erin's powerful surf. In Virginia Beach, surfers competed in the East Coast Surfing Championships before organisers suspended Thursday's events due to safety concerns.

"We're notorious for not having waves," said competitor Henry Thompson. "Usually, we get a surf competition and it gets cancelled due to no waves or they just run it in really bad waves."

Organisers promised the championships would resume Friday. Surfers posting online described the waves as "insane" and "absolutely nuts."

"The safety of our crew, athletes, and community is our top priority, and we've been working closely with the City of Virginia Beach as Hurricane Erin approaches," the competition's organisers said in a statement to CNN.

According to scientists, Erin's strength is a result of the climate crisis. Warmer Atlantic waters are fuelling more rapid intensification of storms, raising risks for coastal communities.

David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, said dozens of homes already weakened by erosion and dune loss could be at risk. "Dangerous conditions" may persist through the week, he said.

The NHC is also monitoring two tropical disturbances east of Erin that could develop into new storms, as per the BBC.