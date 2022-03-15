'Hunter Becomes Hunted': Video Of Lion Climbing Tree Near Buffalo Herd Delights Internet

The image grab from the video shows lion clinging to a tree.

It is an unusual sight to find lion, the king of the jungle, scared. And if something like this happens, it makes news. A video going viral on social media shows a lion trying to climb a tree to escape a herd of angry buffaloes.

The herd is seen roaming behind the tree and refuses to leave the area.

The tired lion gradually starts to lose its grip and begins the slide down the bark when the video abruptly ends. The exact location of the video has not been revealed.

The video has been viewed more than 22,000 times since being posted four weeks ago. The users are enjoying the sight of a lion scared of the buffaloes and trying to save its life.

“Hold on tight simba your father on his way,” a user posted.

“Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted,” said another.

Other users found it hard to believe that a lion is climbing a tree instead of running away where there is so much space.

“Cool caption, but I find it to be incorrect. Adult male lions will run away,” said Instagram user jaybear1773.

A similar incident was reported from Kenya in 2015 when a lion escaped from herd of angry buffaloes by scrambling up a tree.

According to Daily Mail, the buffaloes, instead of running away, gathered under the tree and waited for the lion to fall. The shot was captured by an ex-army officer who was exploring the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya with his wife, according to Daily Mail.

Last year, a group of lions caused a traffic jam during a wild safari in Tanzania. The lions were relaxing on the road as several jeeps lined up as the path ahead was blocked.

The incident, however, allowed tourists to take that perfect shot of a lion during the safari.