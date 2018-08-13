Hundreds Injured As Spanish Festival Platform Collapses Into Sea

There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured.

World | | Updated: August 13, 2018 13:33 IST
Hundreds Injured As Spanish Festival Platform Collapses Into Sea

Hundreds of people injured when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival. (Twitter)

Madrid: 

Hundreds of people were hurt, five seriously, when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain on Sunday night, state television RTVE reported.

There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo, a town in the Galicia region.

Radio Galega said left 266 people injured at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo. (Twitter)

Vigo's mayor Abel Caballero said the platform that collapsed just before midnight was 30 metres long and 10 metres wide.

"There were loads, I mean loads of people" on the boardwalk, one witness told RTVE.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

