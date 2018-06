Human Arm Found Inside Alligator That Attacked Missing Florida Woman

A witness saw Matsuki walking two dogs and contacted police when they saw the dogs unattended

A Florida woman is believed to be dead after an alligator attack in Davie, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Investigators killed a 12-foot alligator that was captured near the scene of the woman's disappearance and found evidence that the reptile had bitten the woman. Local broadcaster WPLG reported that a human arm was found inside the animal.FWC spokesman Rob Klepper identified the woman as 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, of Plantation, Florida.A witness saw Matsuki walking two dogs and contacted police when they saw the dogs alone and unattended, according to FWC."[Matsuki's] dogs won't leave the pond," Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the Sun-Sentinel. "One of her dogs got bit by the gator."The Sun-Sentinel identified Matsuki after speaking to relatives who had appeared at the park after her disappearance.Florida wildlife officials have logged 401 "unprovoked bite incidents" from 1948 to 2017, according to a fact sheet published in 2017. At least 24 of those incidents resulted in fatalities, according to the report. A 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in 2016. The boy's death garnered headlines around the world and spurred questions about warning signs at the property in Bay Lake, Florida.