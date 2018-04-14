Huge Blasts Heard In Syria's Capital

AFP's correspondent in Damascus said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen emerging from the northern and eastern edges of the capital.
Syrian state television simultaneously reported a US attack on Syria, in coordination with France and Britain.
"Syrian air defence blocks American, British, French aggression on Syria," state television said.
