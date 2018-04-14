Huge Blasts Heard In Syria's Capital

Syrian state television simultaneously reported a US attack on Syria, in coordination with France and Britain.

Trump said the strikes would aim to deter chemical weapons use by the Syrian government (File)

Damascus, Syria: Several huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital early Saturday, AFP's correspondent there said, as US President Donald Trump announced strikes on the country were under way.

AFP's correspondent in Damascus said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen emerging from the northern and eastern edges of the capital.

"Syrian air defence blocks American, British, French aggression on Syria," state television said. 

Trump said the strikes would aim to deter chemical weapons use by the Syrian government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside Damascus left more than 40 people dead.

