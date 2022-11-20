How US President Joe Biden Plans To Celebrate His 80th Birthday

Celebrations will be kept low-key

US President Joe Biden is celebrating his 80th birthday on November 20. With this, the 46th President of the United States, accomplished a major milestone as he became the only sitting president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in power.

The White House has not revealed much about the celebration plans, but a Washington Post report says that the President will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden and other family members for a birthday brunch. Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, will also attend the President's birthday. Meanwhile, news reporters got no other information about how he will spend the rest of the day, Newsweek reported.

Interestingly, his entire family is already in Washington, D.C. as they had gathered for his granddaughter's wedding. Naomi Biden, his granddaughter, got married to Peter Neal on November 19 on the South Lawn of the White House. This was the first wedding with a sitting President's granddaughter walking down the aisle as a bride in the White House, as per the BBC.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that the Bidens normally celebrate the President's birthday the Wednesday before Thanksgiving but that this year will be different. Jean-Pierre said that because "the family is going to be here this weekend, they'll have an opportunity to celebrate his birthday on his actual day."

However, celebrations will be kept low-key because of the rumours about the President's political career and questions about his age. Mr Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024. Joe Biden had previously expressed his intention to seek a second term in 2024 but he's made no formal decision or announcement about the matter.