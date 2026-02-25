How 'Prachanda', A Guerrilla Chief, Became Nepal PM Thrice

Pushpa Kamal Dahal was on the state watchlist in the ‘90s. Better known by his nom de guerre “Prachanda,” meaning “the fierce one,” Dahal spent years underground, fronting an armed insurgency. The mission: end Nepal's 240-year-old monarchy.

About a decade later, he was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. By the time he entered Singha Durbar as an elected leader, he had already altered the country's political map.

Who Is Pushpa Kamal Dahal?

Born in 1954 in the Kaski district of western Nepal, Dahal studied agriculture and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. He worked as a school teacher for four years before committing fully to politics.

He joined the communist movement in 1979 and rose steadily through party ranks. By 1990, he was general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Mashal). Disillusioned with parliamentary politics and driven by demands for social and economic change, he opted for armed struggle.

In 1995, he became general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). The following year, the Maoists launched a “People's War” against the monarchy.

The 10-Year War

The insurgency began in 1996 and lasted a decade. More than 13,000 people were killed, the BBC reported.

During the war, the Maoists attacked police posts, government offices, and state infrastructure while building their own armed wing, the People's Liberation Army, in rural strongholds.

Prachanda remained largely invisible to the public during these years. He lived underground for nearly 10 years, moving between hideouts and directing the People's Liberation Army as its Supreme Commander. Prachanda also reportedly took shelter in India for eight years during this time.

The Maoists said his aim was to replace the monarchy with a socialist-communist republic and dismantle class, caste, and gender hierarchies.

By 2006, mass protests against royal rule and political negotiations led to a Comprehensive Peace Agreement. The war formally ended, and the Maoists agreed to join mainstream politics.

Becomes Prime Minister Of Nepal

The 2006 peace process was built through talks between Prachanda and leaders of established parties, including Girija Prasad Koirala of the Nepali Congress. The agreement brought the Maoists into an interim government and paved the way for elections to a Constituent Assembly.

In April 2008, the Maoists won the largest number of seats in the Assembly. Soon after, Nepal abolished the monarchy and declared itself a republic. Prachanda became prime minister, heading the first Maoist-led government.

His first stint in office lasted less than a year. In 2009, he attempted to dismiss the army chief, leading to a confrontation with the military and opposition parties. When the move was blocked, he resigned.

Setback And Return To PM's Office

After leaving office, the support for Prachanda started dwindling. But it wasn't the end of his story.

In 2012, a hardline faction broke away from the Maoist party, accusing its leadership of abandoning revolutionary goals. In the 2013 Constituent Assembly elections, the Maoists were pushed to third place. Nepal adopted a new constitution in 2015, but it led to deep divisions. Political instability followed.

In this environment, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after losing coalition support. The Nepali Congress and the CPN Maoist Centre forged an agreement with Madhesi parties to form a new government. Prachanda came up as the consensus candidate and returned as prime minister.

Prime Minister For A Third Time

Prachanda became prime minister again at the end of 2022 under a coalition. He survived several confidence votes during this period as political alliances shifted. His third term ended in July 2024, when he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament after key coalition partners withdrew support.

Prachanda is now contesting the March 5 general elections. He has filed his nomination from the Rukum East constituency for a seat in the House of Representatives.