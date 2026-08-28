How Norway's Monarchy Succession Works After King Harald V's Death

Norway's King Harald V, Europe's oldest reigning monarch, died Friday at age 89. Here are the main steps for succession laid out by the country's constitution and protocol.

- The heir to the throne and crown prince, 53-year-old Haakon who has served as regent during his father's illness, automatically becomes king.

- Haakon summoned the government to a meeting at the palace to formally inform them of the monarch's death. Haakon will then officially announce the royal name and motto he has chosen. King Harald V had chosen the same motto as his father and grandfather: "All for Norway".

- In coming days, Haakon will swear an oath before parliament. According to the constitution, he must declare: "I promise and swear that I will govern the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with the Constitution and the laws. So help me God, almighty and all-knowing."

In 1991, King Harald V took the oath four days after the death of his father, King Olav V.

- Haakon's daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, in turn automatically becomes crown princess. She will be able to stand in as regent for Haakon if necessary.

- The date of King Harald's funeral has not yet been made public. His father, King Olav, was buried on January 30, 1991, 13 days after his death.

- Haakon could choose, like his father and grandfather, to have his reign blessed during a consecration ceremony at Trondheim Cathedral, where Norwegian kings were crowned between 1814 and 1906. Coronations were abolished in 1908, but King Olav introduced the consecration ceremony in 1958. The consecration of King Harald and Queen Sonja took place on June 23, 1991.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)