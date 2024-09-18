How India Is Aiding Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam; Drought-Hit Namibia

India sent the 32-tonne consignment to Myanmar on an IL-76 transport aircraft

India has sent a second tranche of relief supplies to Myanmar under its Operation Sadbhav, which was launched two days ago to help Southeast Asian countries deal with Typhoon Yagi.

Massive floods have wreaked destruction in various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, struck the three countries.

Typhoon Yagi is named after the Japanese word for goat and the constellation of Capricornus.

In Myanmar, the typhoon has caused the loss of hundreds of lives, massive destruction of property and has affected lakhs of people.

India sent the 32-tonne consignment of relief materials to Myanmar today on an IL-76 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

#OperationSadbhav continues: 🇮🇳 dispatches a second tranche of aid to Myanmar.



➡️ @IAF_mcc aircraft is carrying 32 tons of relief material including genset, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, water purification supplies and medicines for the people of 🇲🇲.



➡️ Indian Navy… pic.twitter.com/AawX1DIQGT — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2024

The consignment "comprised gensets, temporary shelter, hygiene kits, solar lamps and other relief materials", it said.

The Indian government had earlier dispatched 21 tonnes of relief material within hours of receipt of the request from the Myanmar side on Monday, the MEA said in a statement. Relief supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, kitchen sets, solar lamps, medical supplies, mosquito nets, water purification tablets and disinfectants were sent to Yangon aboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura on Monday.

"In line with our longstanding 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies, Operation Sadbhav is part of India's broader efforts to support the friendly people of Myanmar," the MEA added.

India had also sent 10 tonnes of emergency flood relief assistance to Laos aboard an IAF aircraft. Another aircraft carried 35 tonnes of aid consisting of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.

India launches #OperationSadbhav.



Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.



➡️ 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for 🇲🇲 onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today.… pic.twitter.com/ooR0ipnxqI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 15, 2024

RELIEF SENT TO NAMIBIA

India also dispatched 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Namibia today to assist the African country that has been reeling under a drought.

"As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent droughts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South.



As a credible HADR provider and a reliable friend, 🇮🇳 is extending food grain assistance to the people of 🇳🇦, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought.



A consignment of… pic.twitter.com/ndEGpzBkxc — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2024

The relief consignment departed from Nhava Sheva Port today.

On Saturday, India also announced humanitarian assistance for another African country, Chad, after a deadly fire in the capital city N'Djamena on June 19. Several people were killed and injured in a fire and explosion at a weapons and ammunition depot.