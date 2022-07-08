Video: How Japan Ex PM Shinzo Abe's Shooter Was Caught

A man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody.

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot, a government spokesman said Friday, as local media reported the ex-premier was showing no vital signs.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown."

"Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it," Mr Matsuno added.

Here's a brief sequence of events:

Shinzo Abe speakng during a political event in Nara.

Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being shot.

Authorities taking into custody a man who appeared to have shot Abe.

Shinzo Abe being rushed to hospital.