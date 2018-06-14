How Emoji Can Kill: As Gangs Move Online, Social Media Fuels Violence

The 400 page report chronicles gang trends in the city of Chicago

The commission's 400-page report -- called "The Gang Book" and released Tuesday - chronicles new gang trends and data gathered from more than 100 suburban police departments in the Chicago area

Instead of tagging graffiti, some rival gang members now upload video of themselves chanting slurs in enemy territory. Taunts and fights that once played out over time on the street are these days hurled instantaneously on Twitter and Instagram. The online aggression can quickly translate into outbreaks of real violence - teens killing each other over emoji and virtually relayed gang signs.Social media has profoundly changed gang activity in the United States, according to a new report by a Chicago nonprofit. Of particular concern, researchers say, is how social media often appears to amplify and speed up the cycle of aggression and violence."You don't have to call someone out anymore. You don't even have to send a text message. It's all on Facebook Live," said Andrew Henning, general counsel at the Chicago Crime Commission, a nonprofit funded by local companies to research ways to reduce the city's violence. "Social media has become this rapid vehicle for violence, and there are real consequences to it, lives being taken because of that."The commission's 400-page report -- called "The Gang Book" and released Tuesday - chronicles new gang trends and data gathered from more than 100 suburban police departments in the Chicago area and builds on interviews with gang intelligence units at city, state and federal law enforcement.

The report's findings on social media parallel a growing vein of research by social scientists nationwide who have begun in recent years to study how social media has changed the landscape of American gangs.

