How Did Viral Red-Roofed House Survive Hawaii Wildfires? Owner Explains

The devastating wildfires in Hawaii's Maui caused widespread devastation, burning down almost every property. But one house remains untouched. Photos of the two-storey house with white walls and red roof went viral amid the apocalyptic devastation surrounding it. The home's garden also appears to have kept its greenery in contrast to the ashes and charred trees. The miracle has left social media abuzz, with many users asking how it's possible. The house's owner has now opened up what she thinks helps it survive last week's fires.

"It's a 100% wood house so it's not like we fireproofed it or anything," Dora Atwater Millikin told the Los Angeles Times.

Ms Atwater Millikin and her husband Dudley recently renovated the 100-year-old house, which they have owned for three years, without thinking about the wildfires.

"We love old buildings, so we just wanted to honor the building. And we didn't change the building in any way - we just restored it," said Ms Atwater Millikin.

She said the one decision that helped the house escape a devastating fate was the couple's decision to replace the asphalt roof with one made out of heavy-gauge metal.

"During the fire, there were pieces of wood - 6, 12 inches long - that were on fire and just almost floating through the air with the wind and everything," Ms Atwater Millikin told the LA Times.

"They would hit people's roofs, and if it was an asphalt roof, it would catch on fire. And otherwise, they would fall off the roof and then ignite the foliage around the house," she added.

The foliage around the house was also cut down and stones added to the ground surrounding the property.

Finally, the red-roofed house was not too close to neighbouring properties, instead shared border with the ocean, a road and an empty lot.

Now, Ms Atwater Millikin and her husband plan to return to Maui soon and open their place to neighbours who were left homeless.