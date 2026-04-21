How Cambodia Became Global Scam Hub With Chinese-Linked Networks At Core

A growing wave of transnational cyber fraud has transformed Cambodia into a global hub for what now appears to be a full-fledged scam industry.

Cybercrime in the country has rapidly expanded from small-scale scams into a vast, organised network that now functions on an industrial scale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Large-scale cybercrime networks, believed to be run by predominantly Chinese-linked syndicates operating within Cambodia, have expanded on a massive scale in recent years. Their growing influence has led some foreign politicians to dub the country of 18 million people “Scambodia.”

According to US government data, Americans alone lost around $10 billion to online scams originating from Southeast Asia in 2024, a sharp rise of about 66% compared to the previous year. The growing link between such fraud networks and Cambodia has also begun to impact the country's formal economy.

Rise of a Shadow Industry

At the centre of the controversy is a rapidly expanding network of cybercrime syndicates, many believed to be linked to Chinese operators. These groups have reportedly orchestrated scams targeting victims worldwide, posing as romantic partners, investment advisors or law enforcement officials to extract money.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the annual revenue from such operations was as high as $19 billion annually, nearly 40% of Cambodia's GDP, highlighting the scale of the underground economy.

Investigations and sanctions by the US Treasury Department have linked several business entities and individuals to these operations. Among them are high-profile figures, including two Cambodian senators and a Chinese adviser to successive Cambodian prime ministers.

Cambodian officials have denied any complicity with transnational scam syndicates and say action is being taken to eradicate online scam activity by the end of April.

Prime Minister Hun Manet acknowledged that the country's image has taken a hit, with tourist footfall at iconic Khmer heritage sites dropping to less than half from before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Human Trafficking and Forced Labour Allegations

One of the most alarming aspects of the cybercrime ecosystem is the alleged use of forced labour. The government of Cambodia, until recently, had largely downplayed global criticism over online scam operations and human trafficking, which the United Nations and US authorities have described as forms of modern-day slavery.

In 2024, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Cambodian senator and businessman Ly Yong Phat over alleged abuse of workers at a casino complex near the Thailand border.

Reports indicated that victims from multiple countries were subjected to violence, including beatings and electric shocks, and were threatened with being sold to other groups. Authorities also noted that at least two individuals died after jumping from buildings at the site. Cambodia's foreign ministry, however, rejected the sanctions, describing them as politically driven.

Authorities in Cambodia have recently launched a nationwide crackdown, conducting hundreds of raids and freeing workers from these facilities. While the operation has exposed the scale of the issue, it has also caused many syndicates to disperse, making them harder to track.