How An Israeli Spy Firm Unleashed Sting Ops On Elites Of A European Country

A private spy firm founded by former members of Israeli intelligence has confirmed its involvement in a sting operation targeting state officials and private interests in Cyprus, saying it wanted to expose corruption.

A senior aide to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides resigned in January after a video posted online showed him discussing investment projects in Cyprus.

It also featured a businessman who suggested he had direct access to Christodoulides, and a former minister speaking of how to make donations to the government. Those who appeared in the eight-minute video have denied any wrongdoing.

Israeli firm Black Cube said it was involved in the preparation of the video. In a statement to Cypriot media, and also sent to Reuters, Black Cube said it was "proud" to have uncovered "corruption" and help facilitate a cleaner business environment on the island.

"Black Cube has engaged with Cypriot authorities and is confident they will reach the truth and bring those responsible to justice," it said. It did not respond to a question from Reuters on who its clients were.

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