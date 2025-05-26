How A Chinese Man's Love And Music Brought Back His Wife From Coma

Six years ago, when Deng Youcai married Ye, who was suffering from glioma, a brain tumour with a high recurrence rate, he made one promise: "I will treat you in the ways possible in the world."

Three years after they got married and welcomed a daughter, the worst stared at them in their faces. Glioma resurfaced. Before Ye slipped into a coma, she asked Deng to let her die, for the treatment was too expensive, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Despite undergoing surgeries, Ye showed no signs of recovery. Doctors gave up, and Deng brought her home so family members could say Ye their goodbyes.

But Deng wasn't willing to let her die without one last fight.

When he recorded a video of their daughter, Hanhan, kissing Ye on the cheek and posted it on social media, the clip touched a million many hearts. And they came together and donated money to help the couple. Deng took Ye to the hospital to restart her treatment.

Three months after Deng brought her back to the hospital, Ye miraculously regained consciousness. Two more months later, she could speak again.

Deng thanked the doctors and took Ye home, where he began taking care of her. He left his job to look after her full-time, including helping her walk every day and singing songs for her.

"I do not want her to leave us. We are still so young. Even if she cannot look after herself, she still has me and our daughter," Deng told the SCMP. Ye can now walk by herself, and even manages a street stall, it reported.

The couple, who met at a friend's wedding in 2016, now also earn through social media accounts where they have nearly 2 million followers in total.