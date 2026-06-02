How UK, France Teamed Up To Stop Russian 'Shadow Fleet' In Atlantic

A recent joint operation involving British and French forces has put fresh attention on how Europe is tracking vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

At the centre of the mission was the tanker Tagor, a ship sanctioned by the UK earlier this year for allegedly transporting Russian oil in ways designed to avoid international restrictions.

UK Helped Track The Vessel

According to a report by The iPaper, the tanker left Russia's northern coast in late May and later changed the flag under which it was sailing while still at sea. The vessel initially operated under Madagascar's flag before switching to Cameroon during the voyage.

As the ship headed toward the Atlantic Ocean, HMS Somerset and its helicopter were involved in tracking and monitoring its movements.

French forces boarded the tanker around 400 nautical miles west of Brittany after it entered international waters. Troops reportedly descended onto the vessel from a helicopter before taking control of the operation.

Macron Announces Seizure

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, confirmed the seizure on X and thanked several partner countries, including the United Kingdom, for their support.

“It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 4 years,” he wrote.

Macron added, “These vessels, which fail to adhere to the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and to everyone's safety.”

The operation has attracted attention because international maritime law generally allows sanctioned ships to move through international waters. However, experts note that changing a ship's flag during a voyage can violate rules under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, potentially opening the door for enforcement action.

Russia Criticises Move

The Kremlin strongly objected to the seizure. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the operation as “illegal” and said it was “bordering on international piracy”.

“Russia is taking measures to ensure the safety of its cargo,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed Britain's role in the operation.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a helicopter from onboard HMS Somerset provided tracking and monitoring in support of the French operation to board the tanker Tagor.”

“Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels – to choke off the funds that fuel Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine,” they added.