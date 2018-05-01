Hot Mic Catches A CEO Singing "We're in the Money" Amid News Of Mega Deal Mike Coupe's gaffe, covered widely in the British media, came after the news that Sainsbury will acquire Walmart's Asda in a $10 billion deal.

That's the lesson for Mike Coupe after the chief executive officer of British grocer J Sainsbury was caught singing "We're in the Money," on camera as he prepared for a television interview.



The gaffe, covered widely in the British media, came after the news that Sainsbury will acquire Walmart's Asda in a $10 billion deal.



Coupe apologized and said it was an "unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview," according to British press reports.



"It was an unfortunate choice of song from the musical '42nd Street,' which I saw last year, and I apologize if I have offended anyone," Coupe said in the statement.



