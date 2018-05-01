Hot Mic Catches A CEO Singing 'We're in the Money' Amid News Of Mega Deal

That's the lesson for Mike Coupe after the chief executive officer of British grocer J Sainsbury was caught singing "We're in the Money," on camera as he prepared for a television interview.
The gaffe, covered widely in the British media, came after the news that Sainsbury will acquire Walmart's Asda in a $10 billion deal.
Coupe apologized and said it was an "unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview," according to British press reports.
