Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into A House In New Zealand, 11 Injured

At least 11 people have been injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a house in a popular tourist town in the South Island of New Zealand.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. local time on Morven Ferry Road in Arrowtown, police officials told Reuters.

One person was seriously injured, one suffered moderate injuries while nine others had minor injuries, the police said.

Emergency services were still responding to the incident and no further details were immediately available.

