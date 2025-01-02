Hostage Mother Einav Zangauker Barred From Knesset Over Order Violations

Hostages from Israel had been abducted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel and took 251 hostages.

The mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, Einav Zangauker was restricted from entering the Knesset due to "serious violations of order".

She is a prominent voice in the struggle to secure a deal for those captured in Gaza by Hamas.

However, Zanguaker says that the government in turn is "trying to silence the families of the hostages."

The office of the Knesset spokesperson says that despite Zanguaker's promises, she still continues to violate order.

"She prevented the proper conduct of committee discussions; she attempted to throw a glass bottle at a guest; and if that were not enough, in the presence of the Knesset security commander, she threatened that she would stab a guest if she had a knife. This is unacceptable behavior that cannot be allowed," said the statement.

Zanguaker in response said, "How is it logical that my son was kidnapped on the watch of 120 Knesset members, and I don't have the right to visit them in the building?" according to the Kan public broadcaster.

"The Knesset is afraid to hear what happens to the kidnapped men and women while they transfer budgets and trade jobs between themselves," she added.

The opposition, Yesh Atid's leader, Yair Lapid was against the decision to restrict Einav Zangauker and called it "disgraceful and shameful" in a post on X.

"The Knesset speaker, government ministers, and coalition members should humbly listen to what she has to say and work to bring her son back, not play the victim like a group of cowards," he further added.

