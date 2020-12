The number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time (File)

The number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US -- the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k," the COVID Tracking Project said in a tweet.

