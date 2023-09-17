Horses Dragged Behind Pickup Truck In US, Driver Ignores Calls To Stop

Two horses were forcibly dragged behind a pickup truck in Utah.

Animal cruelty is a serious issue around the world. It is estimated that billions of animals are abused and neglected every year. This digital age has helped highlight this issue prominently. Periodically, videos and images surface, vividly showcasing instances of animal abuse perpetrated by individuals who unfortunately regard it as routine and acceptable behavior.

In a recent incident that gained widespread attention on the internet, a video emerged showing a distressing scene in Utah, United States. The footage captured the sight of two horses being forcibly dragged behind a pickup truck along a residential street.

This shocking incident has ignited outrage and calls for immediate action to address such acts of cruelty and ensure the welfare of animals.

"It was just horrible to watch! The driver didn't stop until he was at the stop sign, even when others were yelling at him to stop," Amberly Powers, who provided the home security camera footage to the news media, said.

The incident happened on September 8 in Farmington.

Powers says she is the woman in the video with the long ponytail, and the only thing the driver said to her as she got up close to take additional photos was, "This horse is stubborn!"

According to Fox News, her neighbour, Don Evans, also caught footage of the livestock tied to the back of the vehicle. He was not home at the time but was asked by a neighbour to review his surveillance cameras.

"Sick to my stomach, outraged, in disbelief," he told KUTVafter seeing the footage of one of the horses struggling to keep up with the pace of the truck. "I have not seen this amount of reckless disregard in my life; it's horrendous, and there's a lot of outrage in the community over this."