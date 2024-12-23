Horrifying Bridge Collapse Caught On Camera Moments After Councilor Requests To Fix It

Dramatic footage has emerged from Brazil where a city councilman was recording a video asking authorities to fix a bridge when the structure suddenly collapsed while vehicles were still on it. As per a Reuters report, the bridge connecting Estreito in Maranhao state and Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins in the northern region of the country collapsed on Sunday (Dec 22), killing at least one person and spilling sulfuric acid into the river underneath.

Aguiarnopolis city councilman Elias Junior, alongside his cameraman, was in the middle of recording the video when the bridge gave way. Moments before the 64-year-old Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge collapsed, Mr Junior prophesied that the structure could no longer handle the load of heavy vehicles passing on it.

As Mr Junior pointed to a crack in the bridge, the structure began to crumble with several vehicles still on top. Mr Junior and his aide quickly retreated and secured themselves on a stable surface while a bike rider nearly plunged into the crevice before pulling back. The video showed a truck on the other side of the bridge reversing as the mid-section started falling.

As per the National Department of Transport Infrastructure, the central span of the 533-meter (0.3-mile) wilted under the load. At least two trucks, a car and a motorcycle fell into the 50-metre-deep river. By early evening, rescue divers halted their efforts after identifying that one submerged tanker was leaking sulfuric acid, said the fire department from Tocantins.

Another tragedy in Brazil: one of the largest bridges connecting the south to the north of the country has collapsed. The bridge links the borders between Maranhão and Tocantins. So far, there are reports of 3 deaths, including one being a child. pic.twitter.com/0ipf0tUKlE — Global Intel Watch (@WAffairsBlog) December 22, 2024

Social media shocked

The visceral nature of the video shocked the social media users who commented that the tragedy could have been catastrophic if there were more vehicles.

"Imagine being in that semi and 4WD that just stopped before he went over the bridge and the one that just made it over," said one user, while another added: "Wow, that' was some timing on the video. I'm so sorry for the families of the people who were killed."

The bridge, opened to the public in 1960, was built with reinforced concrete and is part of the BR-226 highway. It connects the federal capital Brasilia to Belem, a northern city set to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference next year.