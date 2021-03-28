'Horrified' By Myanmar Military's 'Reign Of Terror': US

The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror: Antony Blinken (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington was "horrified" by the killings carried out by Myanmar's security forces, blasting "the military's reign of terror."

"We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few," Blinken said in a tweet.

"The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror."

