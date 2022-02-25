'Horrific Rocket Attacks': Latest Developments On Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Russian forces are approaching the capital from the north and northeast, says Ukraine's army

'Horrific' rocket attacks on Kyiv: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slams "horrific rocket strikes" that shook the capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, some hitting civilian areas.

Some invaders 'repulsed': Russia's forces press into Ukraine, pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper River and taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. But Ukraine says it has stopped them at the Teteriv River and has also repulsed Russian paratroopers who took Gostomel airfield on the northwestern outskirts of the capital Thursday.

Ukraine calls for volunteers: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a dramatic call on Europeans with "combat experience" to volunteer to defend Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

Russians hone in on capital: Russian forces are approaching the capital from the north and northeast, says Ukraine's army, after being rebuffed from the northern city of Chernigiv. They were also advancing on Kyiv from the eastern city of Konotop, which Russia took Thursday.

Talks 'if Ukraine surrenders': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offers talks if Ukraine's military surrenders. He insists Russia invading army are freeing Ukraine from "oppression".

Key canal taken: Russian forces say they have taken a vital canal in the south to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has suffered from shortages since Moscow seized the territory from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine 'left alone': President Zelensky says Ukraine has been left on its own to fight Russia. "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone."

137 dead, 316 hurt: Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainian "heroes" were killed after the first day of fighting and 317 wounded, as he calls up conscripts and reservists nationwide.

Moscow hails its 'success': Moscow's defence ministry says its forces have "successfully completed" their objectives for the first day of the invasion, earlier claiming to have destroyed over 70 Ukrainian military targets, including 11 airfields.

Refugees pour into Poland: Refugees from Ukraine, including dozens of children, camp overnight at a train station in neighbouring Poland where reception centres are being hastily set up.

UN condemns anti-war arrests: The UN condemns Russia's "arbitrary arrest" of more than 1,800 anti-war protesters across the country.

EU to 'cut Russia from financial system': The European Union wants to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system, France's finance minister says, adding that removing Moscow from the SWIFT interbank system remains a "last resort".

'Severe' sanctions: EU leaders agree to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine with "severe" sanctions targeting its financial, energy and transport sectors.

Russia wants to 'wipe Ukraine off map': French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accuses Russian leader Vladimir Putin of wanting to wipe Ukraine "off the map" and that he fears for President Zelensky's safety.

Paris Champions League final: Paris will host the Champions League final after UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of the match because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

British flights banned from Russia: Moscow bans all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace after its flagship carrier Aeroflot was prevented from flying over Britain.

Stocks rally: European and Asian stocks rebound from previous losses following gains on Wall Street despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)