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Hormuz Reopening, No New Sanctions On Iran: Inside US-Iran Draft Deal

The deal also entails that Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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Hormuz Reopening, No New Sanctions On Iran: Inside US-Iran Draft Deal
The draft memorandum includes a range of topics.
  • A draft deal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels
  • The US will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports as part of the agreement
  • The US agrees to waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period
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A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the US covered a range of issues from Tehran's nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and US waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.

The Iranian official said the draft memorandum included the following:

Strait Of Hormuz:

  • Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Financial:

  • The US agrees not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final deal is reached.
  • The US will waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue.
  • The US agrees to release $25 billion of Iran's frozen assets, including via direct cash transfers, cooperation among regional countries, and financial credit lines.

Nuclear:

  • Tehran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.
  • Tehran agrees to maintain the nuclear status quo until a final deal is reached, including by not enriching uranium and not expanding nuclear facilities.
  • The US agrees Tehran will dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile inside Iran, with a mechanism for doing so to be discussed within 60 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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