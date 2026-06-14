Hormuz Reopening, No New Sanctions On Iran: Inside US-Iran Draft Deal

A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the US covered a range of issues from Tehran's nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and US waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.

The Iranian official said the draft memorandum included the following:

Strait Of Hormuz:

Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Financial:

The US agrees not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final deal is reached.

The US will waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue.

The US agrees to release $25 billion of Iran's frozen assets, including via direct cash transfers, cooperation among regional countries, and financial credit lines.

Nuclear:

Tehran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.

Tehran agrees to maintain the nuclear status quo until a final deal is reached, including by not enriching uranium and not expanding nuclear facilities.

The US agrees Tehran will dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile inside Iran, with a mechanism for doing so to be discussed within 60 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)